Between Realities VR Podcast ft Alex Nightfiree of VRML

In this week's episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Alex Nightfiree, co-Founder of VR Master League (VRML).

Nightfiree announces VRML Con 2024 and dives into details about the upcoming North American LAN event. Other topics include the art of sportscasting and what it takes to be a VR esports professional.

