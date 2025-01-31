Batman: Arkham Shadow will receive a Game of the Year update in February.

According to the Meta-owned Camouflaj studio, the update will bring:

3 classic-Arkham inspired Predator challenge maps Quiet Waters Natural Selection Silent Knight

An Extreme difficulty option

A new 'I Am The Knight' Mode

Camouflaj says much of the update is "thanks to the feedback provided by players.". It's unclear what exactly the new mode will do.

The Game of the Year update will be the fourth major update for Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Update 1.1 arrived in November, around a month after launch, with a focus on fixes and quality of life improvements.

In December Update 1.2 added a character viewer, additional challenge maps from chapters 3 and 4, and localized voice acting for French, German, Italian, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Japanese, and Korean.

Then, on Wednesday this week, Camouflaj released the 1.3 update. It added a New Game+ Mode that allows you to carry over previous WayneTech progression and features an exclusive post-credits cinematic, as well as 'Infinite' versions of the game's Combat and Predator challenges, a new character viewer entry, and multiple bug fixes.

In our review of Batman: Arkham Shadow we described it as "faithful to the flatscreen Arkham games while innovating in its own way through VR-specific design", concluding that it's "a brilliant return for the Dark Knight". That Meta's Camouflaj doesn't seem done with the game yet will be welcome news for its most enthusiastic players.

Batman: Arkham Shadow remains free for Quest 3S buyers, and for new Quest 3 purchases since Meta Connect in October, or $50 for previous Quest 3 buyers.

As of this writing, just under 1 million people have unlocked the game's first achievement, which typically happens within the first 5 to 10 minutes of gameplay. This number dramatically grew over Christmas, as tracked by French YouTuber QuestWithMatt.