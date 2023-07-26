Barbie Outfits Now Available In Rec Room

Rec Room now offers Barbie and Ken outfits.

Rec Room players across all platforms can now check out the cowboy hat, vest, and belt accessories as part of the partnership with Mattel. Rec Room told UploadVR that prices for the Barbie items will range from 1,000-6,000 in-game tokens.

The timing for the roll-out of costumes comes just after Barbie starring Margot Robbie made $356 million globally in its first weekend.

Rec Room is free to download on an wide range of devices, including Android, iOS, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Steam, Oculus Quest, PC via Steam, Pico and it is even self-published as well. The multiplayer gaming platform is also coming to the Apple Vision Pro headset as well.

Rec Room recently confirmed it would bring Junior Accounts back to Meta Quest after the platform company changed policies to start inviting those age 10-13 into VR.