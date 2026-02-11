Asymmetric VR Horror Game Inverse Shutting Down In March

The developers of the 4v1 multiplayer horror game Inverse announced that servers will shut down at the end of March.

MassVR, who originally started developing location-based (LBE) VR experiences in 2017, posted an update on Inverse's Steam page announcing the shutdown. Per the post, the game servers will shut down on March 31, 2026. MassVR clarified "Until that time, all online features/servers will remain active, and you can continue to play and enjoy the game as usual."

Inverse is a 4v1 asymmetric survival horror game drawing inspiration from the popular flatscreen title, Dead by Daylight. Four players play as HAZMAT suit-clad agents against one opponent playing as a monster. The agents have to repair three control panels within a short time limit to unlock gun cases and kill the monster. The monster can either kill all of the agents or simply outlast the time limit to win.

Inverse Release Trailer

Inverse first launched on Quest App Lab in June 2023 as a limited-feature free-to-play title. A PCVR version followed in November of the same year. Its full release was priced $29.99 and was later dropped to $14.99. The game has already been delisted on Steam. At the time of this article, it remains available on Meta Quest 2/Pro/3/3S for $9.99.