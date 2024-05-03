New Asgard's Wrath 2 Cosmic Event Faces The Doomsday Legion

A new Asgard's Wrath 2 Cosmic Event is now available, pitting you against yourself and the Doomsday Legion.

Available today as a free update, The Doomsday Legion follows 'Into The Multiverse' and 'Bloodsuckers' as Asgard's Wrath 2's third limited-time Cosmic Event, which offer unique challenges called Cosmic Objectives. This time around, Surtur's armies have begun harvesting energy from Loki Anomalies to create this new titular army of Undead monsters.

Sanzaru Games confirmed this event's objectives include cleansing the Loki Anomaly that's generating Undead enemies, harvesting 30 silver ore and destroying a clone of yourself near Sobek's Palace. Completing these tasks earns three rewards - the Chasmata Blade, Chasmata Axe and Chasmata Disk. Defeating Surtur’s forces can also unlock the Surtur’s Sentinel armor set, alongside a 'Black Death' armor set.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is exclusively available on the Meta Quest platform for $59.99, and it's included with new Quest 3 purchases until June 30, 2024.