Apple will soon start selling Vision Pro outside the US, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports.

Apple Vision Pro is currently only sold in the US. At launch Apple said it will come to other countries "later" in 2024, but has only so far only confirmed China and hasn't yet set a specific window or date.

Gurman, who reliably reported many details of Vision Pro before it was officially revealed or even acknowledged to exist by Apple, reports today that Apple is now conducting Vision Pro training sessions for retail staff from Germany, France, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and China.

Apple trained US retail workers in how to demo and sell Vision Pro in mid-January ahead of the US launch on February 2. Assuming the timelines are the same for the international launch, it could start selling in other countries late this month or in early June.

All the countries Gurman listed bar Singapore have a lower GDP per capita than the US and all except China have a much lower population, so Apple may struggle to sell significant extra volume of Vision Pro given the $3500 starting price. The company is reportedly working to bring a cheaper Vision headset to market as early as next year, though Gurman recently reported Apple was "still flummoxed by how exactly to bring down the cost".