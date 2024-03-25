Apple Vision Pro Is Coming To China This Year

Apple Vision Pro will launch in China later this year.

Reuters reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the news in response to a question at the China Development Forum in Beijing, according to China Central Television.

Vision Pro is currently only available in the US. Apple previously said it will come to other countries "later" in 2024, but hasn't yet confirmed which countries this will include.

Earlier this month MacRumors found references to 12 new languages in visionOS code:

Cantonese, Traditional

Chinese, Simplified

English (Australia)

English (Canada)

English (Japan)

English (Singapore)

English (UK)

French (Canada)

French (France)

German (Germany)

Japanese

Korean

These findings suggest Vision Pro will soon launch in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the UK, and perhaps Hong Kong and Taiwan too.

Late last month prominent supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will launch Vision Pro in more countries before June.

And last year Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reliably reported many details of Vision Pro before it was officially revealed or even acknowledged to exist, reported that Apple was "discussing the UK and Canada as two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after" and was working on localizing the device for Australia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Meanwhile, Meta reportedly suspended a tentative partnership with Tencent to bring the upcoming cheaper version of Quest 3 to China due to "unresolved details on how to handle the specifics", a partnership that had been in the works for at least a year.