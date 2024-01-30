Apple Has Sold Over 200,000 Vision Pro Preorders, MacRumors Reports

MacRumors is citing "a source with knowledge of Apple's sales numbers" as saying it has sold "upwards of 200,000" Vision Pro preorders.

MacRumors has in the past accurately reported upcoming features and specifications of products such as iPhones and MacBooks, suggesting it does have some sourcing close to or inside Apple.

This report comes a week after prominent supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been reporting on Apple's supply chain for more than 10 years, estimates Apple has somewhere between 160,000 to 180,000 Vision Pro preorders. Kuo based his estimate on his previous report that Apple will have somewhere between 60,000 and 80,000 units produced by launch, set for February 2. For comparison, in October Kuo claimed Meta would produce 2.5 million Quest 3 headsets by the end of 2023.u

Less than an hour after preorders opened on January 19, delivery estimates were already pushed out to March for some storage tiers to some US states. As of today, March seems to be the estimate for all storage tiers and states, though some people have reported getting earlier slots, presumably from people canceling their preorder or their card not clearing.

So for the first month at least, demand for Vision Pro will outstrip supply. And it's possible this situation will last much longer.

Apple is sourcing Vision Pro's near-4K OLED microdisplays from Sony, and Sony can't make more than a million of them per year at most, according to reporting from The Information, The Elec, and The Financial Times. This could limit Vision Pro production to less than half a million units this year, since Apple needs two per headset.

Apple is in talks with other OLED microdisplay suppliers for future Vision headsets, The Financial Times also reported, which could expand production capacity and lower the cost. For the first generation Vision Pro however, supply will remain limited - so if demand after this initial surge remains strong, it could remain backlogged for months on end.

For those who just want to try out Vision Pro before, in-store demos will be available from launch day on Friday.