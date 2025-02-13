Alien: Rogue Incursion Is Now On Quest 3, With A Major Patch Coming Next Week

Alien: Rogue Incursion is out now on Quest 3, and Survios plans to address performance and visual issues in next week's patch.

Following last year's launch on PC VR and PlayStation VR2, Alien: Rogue Incursion is now available for Quest 3 and 3S following a brief delay for the standalone headsets. Though we criticized the Quest 3 version in yesterday's hands-on impressions, Survios subsequently informed UploadVR that it's releasing Patch 1.01 next week with several key fixes.

It's worth noting Patch 1.01 is subject to “slight changes” and a specific release date wasn't confirmed, but here's what Survios informed us will be included.

Performance Improvements : Reduced the chance of encountering performance drops during combat.

: Reduced the chance of encountering performance drops during combat. Greater Stability : Further reduced edge-case crashes resulting from lack of memory.

: Further reduced edge-case crashes resulting from lack of memory. Greater Atmosphere, Immersion, and Parity with PC/PSVR2 : Numerous fixes/adjustments, including the reintroduction of blood in the environment.

: Numerous fixes/adjustments, including the reintroduction of blood in the environment. Xenomorph Behavior Improvements : Fixed Xenomorphs sometimes being rotated after wall jumps.

: Fixed Xenomorphs sometimes being rotated after wall jumps. Additional assorted bug fixes.

While our recent hands-on impressions praised Survios for getting the ambitious game running on Quest 3, we criticized the port for heavier than expected visual downgrades that impact Rogue Incursion's atmospheric tension. You can see this below in our platform comparison video, though be aware that this video includes story spoilers.

** SPOILER WARNING ** contains scenes showing key plot elements of the game's story

We plan to revisit Alien: Rogue Incursion on Quest 3 once Patch 1.01 becomes available. Until then, you can check out our 3.5/5 stars review for more details, while our recent Quest 3 livestream from Don Hopper offers a closer look at how the game will run at launch.