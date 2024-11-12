Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventures Celebrates Anniversary With Quest 3 Upgrade

Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures, a VR spaceship management game, adds improved visuals today on Quest 3 and 3S.

Now live as part of today's update, Ziggy's Cosmic Adventures is celebrating its anniversary with a visual update for the Quest 3 family. That introduces upgraded textures and higher rendering resolution for all in-game objects, alongside newly added reflections. Improved performance is also promised on both headsets, and you can see the new upgrades below.

You can expect a few new changes across all platforms, too. Stardust Collective states it revamped the audio presentation with more dialogue lines for most characters, alongside new animations that "express a wide range of emotions and personality in response to the story."

Elsewhere, some levels have seen "complete revamps" for enemy behavior and enemy AI improvements. Wider quality-of-life improvements have been introduced, and all difficulty modes have been rebalanced. You can read the full patch notes here for more details.

Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventure is available now on the Meta Quest platform and Steam.