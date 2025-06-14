XR News Roundup: Roboquest, Hidden Pictures, Living Room & More

Our latest edition of the XR News Roundup is live with more stories from this week.
The last two weeks have been busy. Meta confirmed Deadpool VR, nDreams announced Reach, State of Play unveiled both Thief VR and Lumines Arise, and we finally discovered what's happening with VR support in Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic. Elsewhere, Steam Next Fest is live until the 16th, Zombie Army VR launched, we learned a Jumping Flash VR game was cancelled, and VR MMORPG Ilysia is going free-to-play soon.
On the hardware side, Snap is launching its Specs AR glasses next year to consumers, as rumors suggest Samsung's Android XR headset will launch next month in South Korea. visionOS 26 introduces support for PS VR2 controllers, photorealistic personas and more on Apple Vision Pro, while macOS Spatial Rendering could be Apple's take on PC VR. Finally, Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon AR1+ chip.
As always, you can subscribe to our weekly newsletter or check out our latest articles page for more. Otherwise, here are this week's additional stories.
VR Developer Direct Highlights Reach, Thief & Roboquest VR
While we've previously covered the VR Developer Direct, and it's inclusion of Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, this week's showcase also took a closer look at two further upcoming games: Reach and Roboquest VR. You can watch the above showcase to learn more, and our linked hands-on previews from Summer Game Fest and GDC have further details.
Grokit Reveals Purrtropolis Update Coming This Summer
Grokit, the hand tracking multiplayer game for mixed reality by 3lb Games, revealed more about its upcoming summer update, Welcome to Purrtropolis, during the VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA. Across a feline-futuristic city that finds itself under siege, this upcoming content update includes new games, environment, features and more.
Hidden Pictures: Agent Q Gets Major DLC Update Next Month For Free
Mixed reality puzzle adventure Hidden Pictures: Agent Q is getting a free major update on July 31 on Quest. Playing as the titular agent, we're now tasked with stopping space pirates from attacking a peaceful civilization across 20 different locations. This DLC also adds three new puzzle types, and you must complete the main campaign to access these levels.
MR Wildlife Sim Living Room Lets You Customize Animals In Next Update
Mixed reality wildlife sanctuary game Living Room is continuing post-launch support with the new “Wild Style” update. This allows you to customize pets in new ways by introducing different hats and headbands, and that's arriving later this summer on Quest.
Mythic Realms Gets Free Spring Update On Quest
Following its launch back in March, mixed reality adventure game Mythic Realms has released a new 'Spring Update' on Quest. That introduces new daily random events, a training grounds building, an enchantment zone, and a new animal companion. Other promised improvements include changes to the town layout and NPC behavior adjustments.
Other Updates
- BuildPort Xumia is a new creative building game coming to Quest 3/3S in early access next month.
- Reality Syndrome Symphony released a new trailer for Amelia's Escape, an upcoming VR escape room game heading to Quest and Steam.
- Le Mans Ultimate dropped a major update with custom liveries, team management, driver swaps and more.
- The Phoenix Gene outlined new gameplay and accessibility features in a new trailer.
- Rec Room released an “Aura Maxxing” update.
- Vivarium is getting an Aquatic Update through new DLC.
- Grimlord received a second hotfix following its recent major update.
- EA released an F1 25 update with quality of life fixes that also extend to PC VR support.
- PianoCafe officially launches this July on Quest.
- The Wales Millennium Centre and Crossover Labs announced the Annwn Prize for Excellence in Immersive Storytelling.
- The physical release on PS5 for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate has been delayed to later this year.
- Rebellion deployed a hotfix on PS VR2 for Zombie Army VR.
If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.