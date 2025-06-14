XR News Roundup: Roboquest, Hidden Pictures, Living Room & More

Our latest edition of the XR News Roundup is live with more stories from this week.

The last two weeks have been busy. Meta confirmed Deadpool VR, nDreams announced Reach, State of Play unveiled both Thief VR and Lumines Arise, and we finally discovered what's happening with VR support in Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic. Elsewhere, Steam Next Fest is live until the 16th, Zombie Army VR launched, we learned a Jumping Flash VR game was cancelled, and VR MMORPG Ilysia is going free-to-play soon.

On the hardware side, Snap is launching its Specs AR glasses next year to consumers, as rumors suggest Samsung's Android XR headset will launch next month in South Korea. visionOS 26 introduces support for PS VR2 controllers, photorealistic personas and more on Apple Vision Pro, while macOS Spatial Rendering could be Apple's take on PC VR. Finally, Qualcomm revealed the Snapdragon AR1+ chip.

As always, you can subscribe to our weekly newsletter or check out our latest articles page for more. Otherwise, here are this week's additional stories.

VR Developer Direct Highlights Reach, Thief & Roboquest VR

While we've previously covered the VR Developer Direct, and it's inclusion of Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow, this week's showcase also took a closer look at two further upcoming games: Reach and Roboquest VR. You can watch the above showcase to learn more, and our linked hands-on previews from Summer Game Fest and GDC have further details.

Grokit, the hand tracking multiplayer game for mixed reality by 3lb Games, revealed more about its upcoming summer update, Welcome to Purrtropolis, during the VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA. Across a feline-futuristic city that finds itself under siege, this upcoming content update includes new games, environment, features and more.

Mixed reality puzzle adventure Hidden Pictures: Agent Q is getting a free major update on July 31 on Quest. Playing as the titular agent, we're now tasked with stopping space pirates from attacking a peaceful civilization across 20 different locations. This DLC also adds three new puzzle types, and you must complete the main campaign to access these levels.

Mixed reality wildlife sanctuary game Living Room is continuing post-launch support with the new “Wild Style” update. This allows you to customize pets in new ways by introducing different hats and headbands, and that's arriving later this summer on Quest.

Following its launch back in March, mixed reality adventure game Mythic Realms has released a new 'Spring Update' on Quest. That introduces new daily random events, a training grounds building, an enchantment zone, and a new animal companion. Other promised improvements include changes to the town layout and NPC behavior adjustments.

If you'd like to inform us about a VR game we should know about for this article or future updates, you can use our contact page or email tips@uploadvr.com with details.