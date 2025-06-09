Steam Next Fest - June 2025 Features Over 30 PC VR Demos

From Ghost Town to Virtual Skate, Steam Next Fest is now live with over 30 participating PC VR games.

While we've previously covered some participating games individually, like Ghost Town, Of Lies and Rain, Don't Move and Puzzling Places, we're rounding up all the listed PC VR demos that we can currently find. Other highlights listed before today's festival went live include RAGER, Virtual Skate, Ultima Chess and Retronika.

Please note that this list is based on information provided by Valve last month, so some games may have dropped out of officially participating since then. Other studios might also release demos during this time that aren't technically part of Steam Next Fest, too, and therefore weren't listed. We'll update this accordingly if anything changes.

For now, here's the full list of games we're currently aware of.

Steam Next Fest is live until June 16, 2025, ending at 10am PT.