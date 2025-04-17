The Skateboarding Simulator Virtual Skate Boardslides Onto VR Soon

Virtual Skate is a physics-based skating simulator coming soon to Quest 3 and SteamVR.

Developed by Flip Axis Studios, Virtual Skate is precisely what it says on the tin: an immersive skateboarding simulator that allows players to Ollie and grind to their hearts' content in virtual reality. A new gameplay teaser for the VR experience dropped yesterday on YouTube, and you can check it out below:

In a press release for Virtual Skate, Flip Axis Studios explained that when skating, players would have “full 3D control over their feet—directly with their hands” and use an “intuitive physics-based system” to help with board control when in motion.

​Virtual Skate puts you on the board and lets you feel every pop, grind, and impact—without the broken bones and rolled ankles. Perfect for the old heads who can't huck it down big stair sets like they used to, or for rainy days that ruin a good session. Link up with friends, shred all day, and keep stacking clips.

It's not the first VR skateboarding game we've seen, following VR Skater by Deficit Games. Jon West, a lead developer with previous credits on the flatscreen game Skater XL—The Ultimate Skateboarding Game, which launched to mixed reviews in 2020, is leading the project.

Virtual Skate is “coming soon” to the Quest 3 family and SteamVR.