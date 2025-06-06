Ghost Town Gets PC VR Demo Ahead Of Steam Next Fest

Ghost Town, one of this year's best VR games so far, now has a Steam demo ahead of its upcoming PC VR launch.

Launched on Quest last April, Ghost Town by Fireproof Games (The Room VR: A Dark Matter) is a puzzle adventure set in the 80s. Playing as witch turned ghost hunter and exorcist Edith Penrose, you're tasked with uncovering the sinister mystery of your brother's disappearance. Now, a PC VR demo is live before next week's Steam Next Fest, which also includes Puzzling Places.

We've known since the initial announcement that Ghost Town is also coming to PlayStation VR2 and Steam, though Fireproof Games only confirmed a 2025 release window for these additional platforms. “Full game available soon,” states Fireproof on the news page, though it's unclear if that's only for Steam.

We had strong praise in our recent Ghost Town review. Calling it “an utterly engrossing supernatural VR adventure,” we awarded it 4.5-5 stars.

It's not a stretch to say that Ghost Town is one of the best VR games so far this year. Fireproof Games has delivered a worthy spiritual successor to The Room VR that employs a similarly strong level of VR interactivity, backed up by great visuals on Quest 3, a thoroughly engrossing supernatural narrative and intuitive puzzles.

Ghost Town is out now on Quest, while Steam and PlayStation VR2 will follow later this year.