VR MMORPG Ilysia Goes Free-To-Play This Summer

VR MMORPG Ilysia is moving to a free-to-play model this summer.

Announced during the VR Game Spotlight at AWE USA, Ilysia is switching from a paid game to a free-to-play structure across Quest and Steam with a live launch of the level 11-20 content. Developer Team 21 Studio confirmed new players will be able to access the game's first full region, Lavea, for free, and existing owners can continue playing uninterrupted.

As a way of thanking the existing community, Team 21 Studio confirmed that anyone who purchased Ilysia before the upcoming free-to-play shift will be given a 'Founder's Pack'. That comes with “an exclusive in-game glider with a unique visual design,” an exclusive title you can display on your character, and “unique cosmetics”.

This isn't the first time we've seen a VR MMO going free-to-play post-launch, and it's not been the smoothest history for this genre. Before ceasing development last year, Zenith: The Last City made similar moves when it rebranded to Zenith: Nexus, adding a new free-to-play area while turning the original story into DLC. OrbusVR: Reborn, VR's first MMORPG, also shut down across all platforms earlier this year. Time will tell if this decision works for Ilysia.

An exact release date for this free-to-play update is currently unconfirmed beyond 'Summer 2025', and Ilysia is out now in early access on Quest and Steam.