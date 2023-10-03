Ilysia, the upcoming VR MMORPG, targets an early access launch this month.

Developed by Team 21, Ilysia first appeared three years ago after a successful Kickstarter campaign, promising open world exploration and adventure across the titular world as you explore hidden ruins and dungeons. Following recent beta tests, Ilysia will receive new zones, races and tutorials, brand new starting areas and "tons of bug fixes." On Discord, Team21 confirmed the early release will reach Quest and Steam.

October is here, and we have some BIG NEWS to share!



We are targeting Early Access launch for THIS MONTH!



✧ TONS of Bug Fixes 🐞

✧ New Zones 🗺️

✧ New Races 👤

✧ Brand New Starting Areas 🏕️

✧ Brand New Tutorials 📚



Stay tuned for more info!👀#VR | #MetaQuest | #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/q4QmLbztGo — Ilysia (@ilysiavr) October 2, 2023

While Ilysia calls itself "the first true MMORPG built for VR" on its Steam page, OrbusVR: Reborn and Zenith: The Last City means this isn't the first MMO we have seen in this space. During our Ilysia interview last year, Team 21 touched upon the Zenith comparisons, telling us "we’ve always seen Zenith as Final Fantasy 14 to our World of Warcraft.”

Ilysia targets an early access release this month on the Meta Quest platform and SteamVR. UploadVR reached out to Team21 to confirm current plans for additional platforms, and we will update this article if we learn more.