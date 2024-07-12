Zenith Devs Ramen VR Cease Development Of VR MMO

Ramen VR, the developers of Zenith, are ceasing new development for their massively multiplayer online role-playing VR game.

The co-founders of the studio took to YouTube with a prepared statement explaining the shift to new projects, with a Q&A page telling players "we’ll keep Zenith: The Last City and Zenith: Infinite Realms shards running for the foreseeable future," and that the "community will be the first to know far in advance if that changes."

The developers had noted earlier this year the game was not profitable and switched to a free-to-play model relying on an in-game currency called "zennies." The devs note "valuable gifts" are being offered in a future title in lieu of refunds for the in-game currency.

The development update on July 12 recaps the five year development journey, saying they would see steep player drop-off in the weeks after a new release for the game. Going forward, Ramen intends to address bugs and "run Zenith for as long as we possibly can and have no immediate intentions to shut the servers down."

Here's the full video:

Our review of the project in 2022 noted it had "a solid foundation that already comfortably establishes Zenith as VR’s best stab at the genre yet."