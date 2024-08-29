New Grokit DLC Will Raise Money To Fight Childhood Cancer

In support of the Children's Cancer Research Fund, 3lb Games will launch Grokit's Cancer Blaster DLC on September 1.

In Cancer Blaster, players are plunged into the bloodstream to fight cancer cells. The new game mode, character designs, and game mechanics were all pitched by kids and teens impacted by cancer, and each purchase helps fund childhood cancer research. The price of the Grokit Cancer Blaster add-on will be $3.99, for which players will receive a new game environment and new avatar accessories.

“It is extraordinary to see how game making can make a big impact on the fight against childhood cancer. Having kids affected by cancer as designers makes it a powerful representation of the lives we are fighting to save with the best researchers and doctors in the country,” says Elizabeth Allen, CEO of Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

Launched last year on Quest App Lab by 3lb Games (Space Dragon), Grokit is a hand tracking multiplayer game in mixed reality. It's inspired by party games like WarioWare, in which players are dropped into bizarre situations and must react in a short amount of time.

Grokit is available now for the Meta Quest platform for $14.99.