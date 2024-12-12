The X8 & Contra: Operation Galuga Collaboration Is Now Available On Quest & Steam

The paid crossover between Konami’s run-and-gun side-scroller Contra: Operation Galuga and free-to-play VR hero shooter X8 is now available.

0:00 / 0:55 1×

The next collaboration for Thirdverse’s X8 , today's X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm, sees its rogue AI villain Index reach into the world of Contra: Operation Galuga to clone millions of copies of Contra's heroic super-soldiers, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean. To stop Index and save the Earth Marine Corps’ finest, you’ll compete in 2-minute rounds of frenetic 5V5 combat, taking turns to destroy and defend a base.

Between bouts of combat, you’ll also be able to meet with your friends in X8's Freeplay Park, where you can tackle mini-games that teach you the game's mechanics, like knife throwing and the combat arena.

A new app for the collaboration will also be available for Meta users and includes the following:

The main game package of X8

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm Game Mode

Bill Supreme Skin

Lance Supreme Skin

Exclusive Character Voice

Exclusive 5 Splats

X8 1000 Coins

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm is available now for $19.99 for the Meta Quest platform and Steam. A Pico release date is unconfirmed, though a PR representative informed UploadVR it will be available “soon.”