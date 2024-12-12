 Skip to content
Sign In Support Us
VR Gaming

The X8 & Contra: Operation Galuga Collaboration Is Now Available On Quest & Steam

 &  Sarah Thwaites
The X8 & Contra: Operation Galuga Collaboration Is Now Available On Quest & Steam

The paid crossover between Konami’s run-and-gun side-scroller Contra: Operation Galuga and free-to-play VR hero shooter X8 is now available.

0:00
/0:55

The next collaboration for Thirdverse’s X8, today's X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm, sees its rogue AI villain Index reach into the world of Contra: Operation Galuga to clone millions of copies of Contra's heroic super-soldiers, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean. To stop Index and save the Earth Marine Corps’ finest, you’ll compete in 2-minute rounds of frenetic 5V5 combat, taking turns to destroy and defend a base.

Between bouts of combat, you’ll also be able to meet with your friends in X8's Freeplay Park, where you can tackle mini-games that teach you the game's mechanics, like knife throwing and the combat arena.

A new app for the collaboration will also be available for Meta users and includes the following:

  • The main game package of X8
  • X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm Game Mode
  • Bill Supreme Skin
  • Lance Supreme Skin
  • Exclusive Character Voice
  • Exclusive 5 Splats
  • X8 1000 Coins

X8 Contra: Super Wall Storm is available now for $19.99 for the Meta Quest platform and Steam. A Pico release date is unconfirmed, though a PR representative informed UploadVR it will be available “soon.”

Community Discussion

Weekly Newsletter

More VR Gaming

Latest Articles

See More