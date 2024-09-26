VR Hero Shooter X8 Gets Contra Crossover Event This December

Konami's run-and-gun Contra series will crossover with free-to-play VR hero shooter X8 in a new event this December.

Announced today with a brief teaser trailer, Thirdverse revealed this upcoming X8 event collaborates with Contra: Operation Galuga, the latest Contra entry that launched for flatscreen platforms in March. X8 will introduce Operation Galuga's main protagonists - elite commandos Bill Rizer and Lance Bean - into the main roster. Here's the teaser trailer.

"The rogue AI "Index" seeks to expand its influence beyond X8’s digital domain by targeting the game Contra. After gathering data on Bill and Lance, the heroes of "Contra", Index creates millions of replicas of these iconic characters; the purpose is to make them fight in arenas to train and perfect its system," stated Thirdverse in a press release.

Not much else is currently known about this upcoming crossover, and today's announcement coincides with a separate new content update. That introduces a new 'Temple' map, a revamped in-game shop, lore for each hero that's found in the 'Hero' section, new cosmetic skins, and balancing adjustments.

X8 is available now on Quest, Steam, and Pico, and it's also confirmed for PlayStation VR2.