VR Hero Shooter 'X8' Gets Social Hub & Enhanced Matchmaking

X8, Thirdverse's 5v5 multiplayer VR hero shooter, now has a social hub.

Developed by Thirdverse, X8 is a free-to-play game with cross-platform support that's just received a major update. Titled 'Freeplay Park,' this new area lets you hang out with other players and form custom games. Various activities are available for learning game mechanics, alongside minigames like knife throwing, a shooting range, and time-attack climbing challenges. You can watch the gameplay footage below.

Elsewhere in this update, X8 now lets you custom stickers across environments called 'Splat Tags,' and a new high-skill semi-automatic weapon called 'Monarch' has been added. 'Threat Levels' is a new pseudo-ranked game mode for Demolition that increases your threat rating after winning games. Weapon recoil and sound have been overhauled. Finally, an enhanced matchmaking system is now live that ensures players are ready before joining a game.

X8 is available now on Quest, SteamVR and Pico, and a PSVR 2 version is also in development.