Warhammer 40K: Space Marine VR Reaches VR Arcades This Fall

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine VR – Warriors of Avarax will reach Zero Latency VR arcades later this year.

Announced during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine VR puts you in the shoes of these genetically enhanced super-soldiers. Set in the Hive City of Fervastium, you're tasked with delving into a vault on an "important mission that could turn the tide and help beat back the Tyranids," offering a wide range of Space Marine weaponry to fend off these swarms.

“The Warhammer 40,000 universe and Space Marine in particular has such awesome lore and history, we just couldn’t wait to dive into it,” said Tim Ruse, CEO at Zero Latency in a prepared statement. “With Space Marine VR: Defenders of Avarax, we are pushing our technology to the limits, and our talented development team is creating our most immersive and thrilling experience yet. We can’t wait for players to step into the Warhammer 40,000 setting and take on the Tyranids in this epic adventure.”

It's not the first time we've seen Warhammer brought to life in VR, though not always in the 40K setting. While 2020's Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister from Pixel Toys is perhaps the better-known VR game, the following year saw Carbon Studio (Hunt Together, The Wizards) release a separate action-adventure title, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine VR—Warriors of Avarax will arrive in over 90 Zero Latency venues globally in October 2024.