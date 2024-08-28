VRMMO Zenith Receives Last Update And Permanent Discount

VRMMO Zenith: The Last City and the Infinite Realms mode received its last update.

It's no secret that Zenith: The Last City has had a difficult time gaining players since its launch back in 2022. After confirming that the game was running at a loss, developer Ramen VR re-launched the game as Zenith: Nexus as a free-to-play co-op game, with The Last City becoming optional DLC. However, the studio stopped development on both modes last month.

Now, Ramen VR has dropped the Season 4: Infinite Realms update. In a blog post, the developer confirmed Infinite Realms has received new gate layouts, a new gear set, and new cosmetic rewards. The Last City brings back the original Fast Fly, a reduction in player requirements for some missions and raids, and basic trading between players. It may not fix all the issues players had with the game, but it's a nice update for the community left in the MMO.

Zenith: Nexus is available on Steam, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2. If you've not played Zenith yet, you can now pick up the game with a permanent discount. Infinite Realms remains free-to-play but The Last City now costs $9.99, down from its previous $29.99 price.