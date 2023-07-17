VR Skater Grinds Onto PSVR 2 This August

VR Skater is getting skateboard customization options and a new 'Mega Ramp', and it's coming to PSVR 2 this August.

Developed by Deficit Games, VR Skater was previously confirmed for Sony's new headset in January's PSVR 2 Showcase alongside MADiSON and Ghosts of Tabor. Announced through a new PlayStation Blog, publisher Perp Games revealed the PSVR 2 port utilizes adaptive triggers to "adjust tension" and provide "the sensation of resistance" when steering in-game. A brand-new Mega Ramp was also revealed, which you can see in action below:

Customizable skateboards were also showcased, which feature adjustable decks, trucks, wheels, and grip tapes unlocked by completing challenges and leveling up in-game. These become available after unlocking the Print Tablet, which lets you upload custom textures into VR Skater that can be placed in any arrangement.

VR Skater arrives on PSVR 2 on August 4th, following a two week delay from it's previous July 21 release date. In an email to UploadVR, Perp Games states this was due to the PlayStation approval process taking longer than expected, though the publisher doesn't fault Sony.

Sony has been amazing. However, we have had a few things we need to fix, including some trophy support issues. The good news is that these have been fixed and although we could have looked into a day 1 patch and still kept our release date, we want to make sure all the new changes are thoroughly tested well in advance of release date.

Elsewhere, a standalone version is out now on Pico, while Perp recently confirmed the SteamVR version will soon leave early access.

Note: This article, published on April 19, was updated with a new headline and lede on April 28 and July 17, reflecting the release date announcement, subsequent delay and new information.