The price of VR headsets is now one of the factors used by the UK government to measure inflation.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) takes into account the prices of many hundreds of goods and services to calculate the national inflation rate. Now, one such good is VR headsets, the BBC reports.

The ONS says the collection of goods it includes "shows how consumer spending has evolved over the years", and that the inclusion of VR "shows our appetite for emerging technology".

VR's inclusion in inflation figures is a reflection of how the technology is slowly entering the mainstream. Quest 2 was arguably the first mainstream VR headset, selling around 20 million units, and Quest 3S was the top selling console on Amazon US in 2024, leading to Meta's highest ever quarterly revenue, over $1.08 billion.