Viper Vice is an upcoming Quest game that wants to fill the hole left by Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas VR was announced by Mark Zuckerberg in late 2021 as coming to Quest 2, and then never heard of again, until finally last year Meta confirmed that the project was "on hold indefinitely". Upon hearing this news, VR developer Sky Yurt immediately started building Viper Vice.

Sky Yurt already has a game on Quest called Hard Line, a hostage-rescue shooter set in a skyscraper, which currently has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Horizon Store. But Viper Vice is significantly more ambitious.

According to Sky Yurt, Viper Vice will be a physics-based open world VR game set in a city where you play as a gun for hire as your choices affect the criminal power dynamics.

"As a skilled mercenary, you’ll navigate high-stakes missions, forge relationships with influential figures, and carve out your own path in a world where every decision matters. Will you outmaneuver your rivals, build your reputation, and rise to the top? The city is yours to explore—just be ready for the consequences of your actions."

The game is set to include ambient civilians and traffic, dynamic missions, unlockable drivable vehicles and usable equipment, and alliances and rivalries driven by your choices.

Viper Vice's graphics look relatively primitive, but that's to be expected for an open world title designed to run on the five year old Quest 2, not just the newer Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Sky Yurt anticipates launching Viper Vice in early access "in a few months", and you can wishlist it now on the Horizon Store.