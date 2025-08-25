Total Chaos Threatens Atmospheric Terror On PC VR

Total Chaos, a remake of the total conversion Doom II mod, will add PC VR support to the survival horror game post-launch.

Developed by Trigger Happy Interactive, we've known since its announcement that Total Chaos would launch with optional PC VR support. Set in the depths of Fort Oasis, you play as a stranded Coast Guardsman navigating this forgotten mining outpost while fending off horrifying creatures. Using improvised weapons and scarce supplies, you'll begin to uncover this island's dark secrets.

Total Chaos originally began life as a total conversion mod for Doom 2, launching in 2018 and running on the GZDoom source port. That's now receiving a full remake through publisher Apogee Entertainment, which occurs across nine chapters as you seek to uncover this island's horrifying secrets.

Not a lot is currently known about the changes we can expect for the PC VR version compared to the flatscreen game. However, the developers previously confirmed that the VR edition “will be included with the base game,” meaning it's coming as a free update when this eventually arrives.

Total Chaos launches on PC in Q4 2025, and PC VR support will arrive post-launch. A flatscreen-only demo is currently live on Steam.