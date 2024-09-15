Thrill Of The Fight 2 Teases Release Date Announcement

Thrill Of The Fight 2's release date will be announced soon.

Teased with just a short video featuring no gameplay, creators behind the game suggest that a release date will be revealed soon. The group confirms the game will be playable on Quest 2 and is not exclusive to the Quest platform, "but we will be focusing on Quest first."

The developers previously confirmed the sequel will include multiplayer.

0:00 / 0:19 1×

The original Thrill Of The Fight carries overwhelmingly positive ratings on Steam from its release back in 2016 from Sealost Interactive. On Quest, it has 4.7 stars from over 12,000 ratings since its release in 2019.

Anticipation is high for the sequel, then, with some fans frustrated by the lack of gameplay shown here. Given its reveal for the Quest first, we wouldn't be surprised to see gameplay revealed in connection with Meta's Connect conference later this month.

Meta is preparing to reveal the Quest 3S headset which will bring with it a cheaper entry point to the same graphics power as Quest 3. Thrill Of The Fight 2 is poised to be a major draw for the headset, then, alongside other upcoming games like Batman: Arkham Shadow.