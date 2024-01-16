The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners series has earned nearly $100m in revenue since its debut.

Originally released four years ago, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners gradually made its way to multiple platforms, receiving hefty post-launch updates like the Horde Mode and Aftershocks. Announced in a press release, Skydance Interactive revealed that including Chapter 2 - Retribution, the Saints & Sinners series has earned nearly $100 million in revenue since January 2020.

The news coincides with today's release of the Saints & Sinners' Quest 3 update, which we got a fresh gameplay reveal for during last month's UploadVR Winter Showcase. While Saints & Sinners could already be played on Quest 3 through backwards compatibility, this update adds dynamic shadows, expanded draw distance, higher environmental detail, further zombies in open areas and more.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is available now on the Meta Quest platform, PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico.