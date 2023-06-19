Steam Next Fest Returns With Fresh PC VR Demos

Steam Next Fest kicks off a new celebration this week featuring over 30 PC VR demos.

Steam Next Fest highlights upcoming games through various demos for the second time in 2023, following its last appearance in February. Encompassing all forms of PC gaming with nearly 1300 demos, there are 33 options available specifically for SteamVR.

Most games don’t have a confirmed release date beyond “coming soon” or later this year, and there are a few noticeable highlights. Davigo is a 4v1 “cross-reality” multiplayer game, Dungeon Full Dive aims to recreate Dungeons & Dragons 5e within a digital tabletop, Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye continues the story of robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage, while Crumbling uses action figures in a comic-inspired hack ’n’ slash roguelike.

Steam Next Fest is now live until June 26 at 10am PT. You can check out the link to learn more and though there isn't a live demo for every game currently, here's the full list of PC VR titles.

Alchem It

Altered Algorithm

Bandroll VR

Border Patrol

Box To The Beat VR

Crumbling

Davigo

Dungeon Full Dive

Drunk or Dead 2

Hellsweeper VR

Inter Solar 83

Jadoraki

Jurassic Snap

Magecosmos

Mini Golf Aeons

MonoRaceVR

Mr Bear's Bizarre Adventure

OVRLRD

Pointy Ends

Premortal VR

Project Impulse

Project Swarm: Drone Space Exploration Program

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye

Sharks

Solarblack

Sollarion

Stack

System Critical 2

Tea For God

The Burst

The Devourer: Hunted Souls

Undead Development 2

Unmanned: Midnight Nightmare

Vetrix Worlds

Wandering In Space Online VR

Update: This article, originally published on June 19, was edited on June 20 to include two newly added PC VR games for Next Fest.