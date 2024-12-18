Following last month's delayed launch, VR co-op shooter Starship Troopers: Continuum is now available on PlayStation VR2.

A direct sequel to Paul Verhoeven's 1997 film, Starship Troopers: Continuum is an arcade-style wave shooter with roguelite elements. Developed by XR Games and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, it initially launched on Quest but the PS VR2 version had a late delay that saw it temporarily disappear from the PlayStation Store. As of yesterday, it's now available on Sony's headset.

The PlayStation VR2 launch also joins the recent Starship Troopers: Continuum Update 1.2 patch, which notably added support for private lobbies two days ago. Other significant changes include the Game Finder showing your squad's status, updates to the user interface, and various bug fixes.