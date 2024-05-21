A new Quest Store sale is live, offering discounts on Demeo, Walkabout Mini Golf and other VR games.

Available now, the latest Quest Store sale includes over 170 different games and apps. While these aren't immediately discounted on the store, using the code 'MAY30' applies a 30% discount for all participating apps at checkout. This includes older favorites like Tetris Effect and Walkabout Mini Golf, alongside more recent hits like Contractors Showdown and UNDERDOGS.

You can find the full list here but if you're after some recommendations, here is a varied selection of highlights:

The new Quest Store sale ends at 11:59 pm PT on May 27.