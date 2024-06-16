Meta Now Sells Quest 3 Refurbished For $450

Meta now offers Quest 3 refurbished, priced at $450 for the 128GB storage model or $580 for 512GB.

The offering is available from the online Meta Store.

Quest 3 is sold new for $500 for 128GB or $650 for 512GB, so this represents a $50 or $70 discount depending on the model.

Quest 2

(Refurbished) Quest 2

(New) Quest 3

(Refurbished) Quest 3

(New) 128GB $190 $200 $450 $500 512GB n/a n/a $580 $650

Meta also sells Quest 2 refurbished for $190 for the 128GB model, the only variant still on the market. That's only a $10 discount though, as Quest 2's price was cut to $200 in March.

Meta's refurbished Quest headsets come with the same one-year warranty as new headsets, and the company claims they "are inspected and thoroughly tested, professionally cleaned, and restored to original factory settings so they function and look like new and include the same accessories and cables as new devices".

Also like new Quest headsets, refurbished Quests bought from the Meta Store are also eligible for return within 30 days.

Quest 3 being offered refurbished lowers the entry price for its upcoming exclusives like Batman: Arkham Shadow to $450. What should lower that entry price even further is the launch of Meta's next headset Quest 3S, expected to land at somewhere around $300 new.