Quest 3S Is $250 Until Thursday In Flash Summer Sale

Quest 3S is on sale from now until 9am PT on Thursday on the online Meta Store.

Called Meta Quest Summer Savings, the sale ends after 8:59 AM PT on Thursday, July 24.

The 128GB base model is available for $250, a $50 saving, while the 256GB storage model is down to $330, a larger $70 discount.

Meta confirmed that both offerings include Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of the Horizon+ games subscription, the content normally bundled with Quest 3S.

Walmart was offering the same discount for one day earlier this month, so it's possible Meta saw significant sales traction there and wants to see how a slightly longer sale will compare. The company often conducts price experiments and closely monitors the results to inform its future plans.

The Meta Quest Summer Savings sale also offers discounts on Quest 3 & 3S accessories, including:

Technically, the deepest value offer we've seen yet for Quest 3S was on Black Friday, when Amazon and Target offered $75 gift cards with the headset, effectively pricing it at $225. But $250 remains the lowest outright price we've seen yet, and while we always recommend grabbing the higher-end Quest 3 if you can afford it, $250 is an incredible price for a fully standalone headset with tracked controllers, hand tracking, color mixed reality, and upper body tracking. And as a reminder, Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3.