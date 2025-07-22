Quest 3S Is $250 Until Thursday In Flash Summer Sale

Quest 3S is on sale from now until 9am PT on Thursday on the online Meta Store.
Called Meta Quest Summer Savings, the sale ends after 8:59 AM PT on Thursday, July 24.
The 128GB base model is available for $250, a $50 saving, while the 256GB storage model is down to $330, a larger $70 discount.
Meta confirmed that both offerings include Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of the Horizon+ games subscription, the content normally bundled with Quest 3S.
Walmart was offering the same discount for one day earlier this month, so it's possible Meta saw significant sales traction there and wants to see how a slightly longer sale will compare. The company often conducts price experiments and closely monitors the results to inform its future plans.
The Meta Quest Summer Savings sale also offers discounts on Quest 3 & 3S accessories, including:
- Quest 3 Elite Strap with Battery: $104 (down from $130)
- Quest 3 Elite Strap: $56 (down from $70)
- Hard Strap Carrying Case: $56 (down from $70)
- Compact Carrying Case: $40 (down from $50)
Technically, the deepest value offer we've seen yet for Quest 3S was on Black Friday, when Amazon and Target offered $75 gift cards with the headset, effectively pricing it at $225. But $250 remains the lowest outright price we've seen yet, and while we always recommend grabbing the higher-end Quest 3 if you can afford it, $250 is an incredible price for a fully standalone headset with tracked controllers, hand tracking, color mixed reality, and upper body tracking. And as a reminder, Quest 3S can run all the same content as Quest 3.
Quest 3 or Quest 3S?
Wondering whether you should opt for a Quest 3 or a Quest 3S?
Quest 3S is Meta's budget headset option. It has all the same VR and mixed reality capabilities of Quest 3, and has the same chipset and RAM inside, but it uses older, lower-quality fresnel lenses that aren't fully adjustable, so may not be suitable for everyone's eyes.
Quest 3, on the other hand, uses Meta's advanced pancake lenses. They're clearer, sharper, wider, and fully horizontally adjustable, suitable for everyone's eyes. These pancake lenses also enable Quest 3 to be thinner, which makes the headset feel less heavy.
Quest 3 also has 512GB storage, whereas Quest 3S is only available in 128GB or 256GB.
If you have the funds, you should always pick Quest 3. But if you don't, Quest 3S can still run all the same content.