Quest 3S Is $250 From Amazon & Walmart Today, $50 Off

Quest 3S is $250 for Amazon Prime Day and from Walmart, though the two retailers significantly differ in what content is bundled.

Amazon has an exclusive "Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle", which comes with two Gorilla Tag cosmetics, Handiwork Helmet and Handiwork Armor, as well as 1000 of the Shiny Rocks in-game currency. It's available on Amazon US, Amazon Canada, Amazon UK, Amazon Germany, Amazon France, all with a similar discount of roughly 15%.

However, the Amazon listings don't mention Batman: Arkham Shadow or the 3 months of the Horizon+ games subscription, which are normally included with Quest 3S. That means it might not save you any money if you end up buying Arkham Shadow or subscribing to Horizon+.

The Walmart listing, in comparison, doesn't mention Gorilla Tag, but does come with Batman: Arkham Shadow and 3 months of Horizon+.

Essentially, if you're planning on playing Arkham Shadow then the Walmart offering is the better deal, while if you just want to play Gorilla Tag you might want to choose Amazon.