Meta just opened preorders for Quest 3, set to be the most powerful standalone headset yet when it ships in October. Here’s a detailed rundown of its specifications and features and how those compare to other headsets.

Of course, on-paper specification sheets don’t tell the whole story, so we'll be bringing you hands-on impressions from Meta Connect later this week and a full review when the device ships in October.

Quest 3 Specs vs Quest 2 vs Quest Pro

Quest 3's specs significantly exceed Quest 2 with no regressions, and in most ways even surpass Quest Pro despite starting at half the price.

Quest 2 Quest Pro Quest 3 Launch Late 2020 Late 2022 Late 2023 Lens Type Fresnel Pancake Pancake Field of View 89-96° 106° 110° Lens Separation 58mm / 63mm / 68mm 58mm–70mm 58mm–72mm Supported IPDs 56mm-60mm /

61mm-65mm /

66-70mm 55mm–70mm 53mm–75mm Depth Adjustment ❌ ✅ ✅ Display Type Single LCD Dual QD-LCD Dual LCD Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 1800×1920 2064×2208 Local Dimming ❌ ✅ ❌ Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz 120Hz (experimental) Chipset Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 1 (7nm) Snapdragon

XR2+ Gen 1 (7nm) Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 2 (4nm) RAM 6GB 12GB 8GB 6GHz Wi-Fi ❌ ✅ ✅ Passthrough Greyscale

Low Res Colorized Greyscale

Medium Res True Color

High Res Depth Sensing ❌ ❌ ✅ Battery Location Visor Rear Padding Visor Battery Life 2 hours 1-3 hours 1.5-2.9 hours Eye Tracking ❌ ✅ ❌ Face Tracking ❌ ✅ ❌ Controllers Touch

Tracking Rings

Basic Haptics Touch Pro

Self-Tracking

TruTouch Haptics Touch Plus

Ringless

TruTouch Haptics Pricing $300 (128GB)

$350 (256GB) $1000 (256GB) $500 (128GB)

$650 (512GB)

Quest Pro is still the only Meta option for local dimming, eye tracking, and face tracking. But Quest 3 has a twice as powerful GPU, higher resolution, higher max refresh rate, 3x the color passthrough pixels, and a depth projector for 3D environment meshing and improved hand tracking.

Quest 3 Specs vs Apple Vision Pro

While Apple Vision Pro is a much higher end device with a starting price seven times higher, Quest 3's specs actually hold up fairly well.

Meta Quest 3 Apple Vision Pro Launch Late 2023 Early 2024 Operating System Meta's Android Fork visionOS IPD Adjustment Manual Fully Automatic Display Type LCD Micro-OLED Total Pixels 9.1 million 23 million HDR ❌ ✅ Refresh Rates 72/80/90/120 Hz 90/96 Hz Chipset Qualcomm

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 (4nm) Apple

M2 (5nm) Color Cameras 2x 4MP 2x High-Res Depth Sensing ✅ ✅ Eye Tracking ❌ ✅ Face Tracking ❌ ✅ Battery Location Visor Tethered External Battery Life 2-3 hours 2 hours Front Display ❌ ✅ Authentication Pattern OpticID Tracked Controllers ✅ ❌ Starting Price $500 $3500

At a much more accessible price, Quest 3 still promises color passthrough good enough to read your phone, a slim visor with pancake lenses, and hardware depth sensing for 3D environment meshing and high quality hand tracking. And unlike Vision Pro, it has tracked controllers and doesn't need an external battery.

However, Vision Pro has OLED microdisplaays with more than twice the number of pixels, a more powerful chipset, eye tracking, face tracking, automatic IPD adjustment, OpticID, and the EyeSight front display. It can also run most iPhone and iPad apps from the App Store as floating panels, and developers can even offer cross-buy.

Quest 3 Specs vs Pico 4

ByteDance's Pico 4 launched last year to consumers in Europe and Asia boasting improved hardware compared to Quest 2, including a slimmer design enabled by pancake lenses which also have a wider field of view.

However, Pico 4 still uses the original Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1, whereas Quest 3 is the first headset with the new XR2 Gen 2. Further, Quest 3 has active depth sensing for 3D environment meshing and improved hand tracking, while Pico 4 only features 2D cameras.

Quest 2 Pico 4 Quest 3 Launch Late 2020 Late 2022 Late 2023 Lens Type Fresnel Pancake Pancake Field of View 89-96° × 96° 105° × 105° 110°× 96° Lens Separation 3-step Continuous Continuous Depth Adjustment ❌ ❌ ✅ Display Type Single LCD Dual LCD Dual LCD Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 2160×2160 2064×2208 Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz 120Hz (experimental) Chipset Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 1 (7nm) Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 1 (7nm) Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 2 (4nm) RAM 6GB 8GB 8GB Passthrough Low Res Greyscale

(Depth Correct) Color High Res

(Not Depth Correct) Color High Res

(Depth Correct) Depth Sensing ❌ ❌ ✅ Strap Type Flimsy Cloth

(Replaceable) Semi-Rigid Plastic

(Not Replaceable) Flimsy Cloth

(Replaceable) 6GHz Wi-Fi ❌ ❌ ✅ Battery Location Visor Rear Padding Visor Battery Life 2 hours 2 hours 1.5-2.9 hours Controllers Rings

Basic Haptics Arcs

HyperSense Haptics Ringless

TruTouch Haptics Pricing €350 (128GB)

€400 (256GB) €430 (128GB)

€500 (256GB) €550 (128GB)

€700 (512GB)

However, Pico 4 still has its own advantages over Quest 3: better weight distribution thanks to its battery being in the rear padding, slightly higher resolution panels, and a taller field of view.

Quest 3 Specs vs Original Oculus Quest

Of course, no specs comparison would be complete without including the original Oculus Quest, the device that redefined VR over four years ago.

Oculus Quest Quest 2 Quest 3 Launch Mid 2019 Late 2020 Late 2023 Lens Type Fresnel Fresnel Pancake Field of View No Official Figure 89-96° 110° Lens Separation 58mm–72mm 58mm / 63mm / 68mm 58mm–72mm Supported IPDs 56mm–74mm 56mm-60mm /

61mm-65mm /

66-70mm 53mm–75mm Depth Adjustment ❌ ❌ ✅ Display Type Dual OLED Single LCD Dual LCD Pixels Per Eye PenTile 1440×1600 RGB ~1680×1870 (est) RGB 2064×2208 Max Refresh Rate 72Hz 120Hz 120Hz (experimental) Chipset Snapdragon

835 (10nm) Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 1 (7nm) Snapdragon

XR2 Gen 2 (4nm) RAM 4GB 6GB 8GB Passthrough Greyscale

Low Res Greyscale

Low Res True Color

High Res Depth Sensing ❌ ❌ ✅ Wi-Fi 5

2.4GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz 6

2.4GHz + 5GHz 6E

2.4GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz Battery Life 2-3 hours 2 hours 1.5-2.9 hours Controllers Touch S

Tracking Rings

Basic Haptics Touch

Tracking Rings

Basic Haptics Touch Plus

Ringless

TruTouch Haptics Pricing $400 (64GB)

$500 (128GB) $300 (128GB)

$350 (256GB) $500 (128GB)

$650 (512GB)

While Quest 3 improves over Quest 2 the differences since the original Oculus Quest four years ago are even more dramatic. Notably, though, it was the only Quest so far with OLED displays which offered contrast and colors unmatched by any LCD, even with Quest Pro's local dimming capabilities.