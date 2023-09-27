 Skip to content
Quest 3 Specs Sheet - Compared With Quest 2, Quest Pro, Pico 4 & Apple Vision Pro

Quest 3 Specs Sheet - Compared With Quest 2, Quest Pro, Pico 4 & Apple Vision Pro

Meta just opened preorders for Quest 3, set to be the most powerful standalone headset yet when it ships in October. Here’s a detailed rundown of its specifications and features and how those compare to other headsets.

Of course, on-paper specification sheets don’t tell the whole story, so we'll be bringing you hands-on impressions from Meta Connect later this week and a full review when the device ships in October.

Quest 3 Specs vs Quest 2 vs Quest Pro

Quest 3's specs significantly exceed Quest 2 with no regressions, and in most ways even surpass Quest Pro despite starting at half the price.

Quest 2 Quest Pro Quest 3
Launch Late 2020 Late 2022 Late 2023
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake Pancake
Field of View 89-96° 106° 110°
Lens Separation 58mm / 63mm / 68mm 58mm–70mm 58mm–72mm
Supported IPDs 56mm-60mm /
61mm-65mm /
66-70mm		 55mm–70mm 53mm–75mm
Depth Adjustment
Display Type Single LCD Dual QD-LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 1800×1920 2064×2208
Local Dimming
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz 120Hz (experimental)
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1 (7nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2+ Gen 1 (7nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2 (4nm)
RAM 6GB 12GB 8GB
6GHz Wi-Fi
Passthrough Greyscale
Low Res		 Colorized Greyscale
Medium Res		 True Color
High Res
Depth Sensing
Battery Location Visor Rear Padding Visor
Battery Life 2 hours 1-3 hours 1.5-2.9 hours
Eye Tracking
Face Tracking
Controllers Touch
Tracking Rings
Basic Haptics		 Touch Pro
Self-Tracking
TruTouch Haptics		 Touch Plus
Ringless
TruTouch Haptics
Pricing $300 (128GB)
$350 (256GB)		 $1000 (256GB) $500 (128GB)
$650 (512GB)

Quest Pro is still the only Meta option for local dimming, eye tracking, and face tracking. But Quest 3 has a twice as powerful GPU, higher resolution, higher max refresh rate, 3x the color passthrough pixels, and a depth projector for 3D environment meshing and improved hand tracking.

Quest 3 Specs vs Apple Vision Pro

While Apple Vision Pro is a much higher end device with a starting price seven times higher, Quest 3's specs actually hold up fairly well.

Meta Quest 3 Apple Vision Pro
Launch Late 2023 Early 2024
Operating System Meta's Android Fork visionOS
IPD Adjustment Manual Fully Automatic
Display Type LCD Micro-OLED
Total Pixels 9.1 million 23 million
HDR
Refresh Rates 72/80/90/120 Hz 90/96 Hz
Chipset Qualcomm
Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 (4nm)		 Apple
M2 (5nm)
Color Cameras 2x 4MP 2x High-Res
Depth Sensing
Eye Tracking
Face Tracking
Battery Location Visor Tethered External
Battery Life 2-3 hours 2 hours
Front Display
Authentication Pattern OpticID
Tracked Controllers
Starting Price $500 $3500

At a much more accessible price, Quest 3 still promises color passthrough good enough to read your phone, a slim visor with pancake lenses, and hardware depth sensing for 3D environment meshing and high quality hand tracking. And unlike Vision Pro, it has tracked controllers and doesn't need an external battery.

However, Vision Pro has OLED microdisplaays with more than twice the number of pixels, a more powerful chipset, eye tracking, face tracking, automatic IPD adjustment, OpticID, and the EyeSight front display. It can also run most iPhone and iPad apps from the App Store as floating panels, and developers can even offer cross-buy.

Quest 3 Specs vs Pico 4

ByteDance's Pico 4 launched last year to consumers in Europe and Asia boasting improved hardware compared to Quest 2, including a slimmer design enabled by pancake lenses which also have a wider field of view.

However, Pico 4 still uses the original Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1, whereas Quest 3 is the first headset with the new XR2 Gen 2. Further, Quest 3 has active depth sensing for 3D environment meshing and improved hand tracking, while Pico 4 only features 2D cameras.

Quest 2 Pico 4 Quest 3
Launch Late 2020 Late 2022 Late 2023
Lens Type Fresnel Pancake Pancake
Field of View 89-96° × 96° 105° × 105° 110°× 96°
Lens Separation 3-step Continuous Continuous
Depth Adjustment
Display Type Single LCD Dual LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye ~1680×1870 (est) 2160×2160 2064×2208
Max Refresh Rate 120Hz 90Hz 120Hz (experimental)
Chipset Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1 (7nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1 (7nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2 (4nm)
RAM 6GB 8GB 8GB
Passthrough Low Res Greyscale
(Depth Correct)		 Color High Res
(Not Depth Correct)		 Color High Res
(Depth Correct)
Depth Sensing
Strap Type Flimsy Cloth
(Replaceable)		 Semi-Rigid Plastic
(Not Replaceable)		 Flimsy Cloth
(Replaceable)
6GHz Wi-Fi
Battery Location Visor Rear Padding Visor
Battery Life 2 hours 2 hours 1.5-2.9 hours
Controllers Rings
Basic Haptics		 Arcs
HyperSense Haptics		 Ringless
TruTouch Haptics
Pricing €350 (128GB)
€400 (256GB)		 €430 (128GB)
€500 (256GB)		 €550 (128GB)
€700 (512GB)

However, Pico 4 still has its own advantages over Quest 3: better weight distribution thanks to its battery being in the rear padding, slightly higher resolution panels, and a taller field of view.

Quest 3 Specs vs Original Oculus Quest

Of course, no specs comparison would be complete without including the original Oculus Quest, the device that redefined VR over four years ago.

Oculus Quest Quest 2 Quest 3
Launch Mid 2019 Late 2020 Late 2023
Lens Type Fresnel Fresnel Pancake
Field of View No Official Figure 89-96° 110°
Lens Separation 58mm–72mm 58mm / 63mm / 68mm 58mm–72mm
Supported IPDs 56mm–74mm 56mm-60mm /
61mm-65mm /
66-70mm		 53mm–75mm
Depth Adjustment
Display Type Dual OLED Single LCD Dual LCD
Pixels Per Eye PenTile 1440×1600 RGB ~1680×1870 (est) RGB 2064×2208
Max Refresh Rate 72Hz 120Hz 120Hz (experimental)
Chipset Snapdragon
835 (10nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 1 (7nm)		 Snapdragon
XR2 Gen 2 (4nm)
RAM 4GB 6GB 8GB
Passthrough Greyscale
Low Res		 Greyscale
Low Res		 True Color
High Res
Depth Sensing
Wi-Fi 5
2.4GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz		 6
2.4GHz + 5GHz		 6E
2.4GHz + 5GHz + 6GHz
Battery Life 2-3 hours 2 hours 1.5-2.9 hours
Controllers Touch S
Tracking Rings
Basic Haptics		 Touch
Tracking Rings
Basic Haptics		 Touch Plus
Ringless
TruTouch Haptics
Pricing $400 (64GB)
$500 (128GB)		 $300 (128GB)
$350 (256GB)		 $500 (128GB)
$650 (512GB)

While Quest 3 improves over Quest 2 the differences since the original Oculus Quest four years ago are even more dramatic. Notably, though, it was the only Quest so far with OLED displays which offered contrast and colors unmatched by any LCD, even with Quest Pro's local dimming capabilities.

