For the next two weeks, Pico 4 owners can claim free games if someone buys a new headset with their referral code.
"All PICO users will get a referral code that can be used up to 4 times," says Pico in an email sent to current headset owners. Valid for Pico 4 purchases until July 21, anyone whose code gets redeemed will have 30 days to claim two free games from a choice of six. Referral codes can be used up to four times, and these are the available games.
- RuinsMagus
- After the Fall
- Shores of Loci
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- All-In-One Sports VR
- Down the Rabbit Hole
While new owners won't receive any of those six games, that doesn't mean you will miss out. Pico reaffirms that any Pico 4 headset buyers during these next two weeks can claim the existing Spring Bundle. Also available until July 21, this includes Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Les Mills Bodycombat, Golf 5 eClub and Wander.
Pico 4 is available now across Europe and Asia. The Pico Summer Referral is Europe only, ending on July 21 at 00:00 BST. A United States launch was reportedly halted at the last minute back in March, when parent company ByteDance faced congressional hearings over TikTok.