For the next two weeks, Pico 4 owners can claim free games if someone buys a new headset with their referral code.

"All PICO users will get a referral code that can be used up to 4 times," says Pico in an email sent to current headset owners. Valid for Pico 4 purchases until July 21, anyone whose code gets redeemed will have 30 days to claim two free games from a choice of six. Referral codes can be used up to four times, and these are the available games.

While new owners won't receive any of those six games, that doesn't mean you will miss out. Pico reaffirms that any Pico 4 headset buyers during these next two weeks can claim the existing Spring Bundle. Also available until July 21, this includes Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom, Les Mills Bodycombat, Golf 5 eClub and Wander.

Pico 4 is available now across Europe and Asia. The Pico Summer Referral is Europe only, ending on July 21 at 00:00 BST. A United States launch was reportedly halted at the last minute back in March, when parent company ByteDance faced congressional hearings over TikTok.