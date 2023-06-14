VR Platformer Outta Hand Will Leap Onto Quest This Year

A new VR platformer called Outta Hand is in development for Quest, leaping onto the platform later this year.

Outta Hand is the debut VR project from Israel-studio Capricia Productions. The studio previously produced the 2021 flatscreen release Of Bird and Cage, an experience that was part-Metal album, part-story driven game. Beyond Frames will handling publishing for Outta Hand, following on from their previous publishing partnerships on titles like Silhouette, Mixture and Ghosts of Tabor.

0:00 / 1×

As you can see in the announcement trailer above, Outta Hand is another VR platformer that uses a movement system inspired by viral multiplayer hit Gorilla Tag. While Gorilla Tag popularized this arms-based form of locomotion, it's been cropping up in other platformers lately – No More Rainbows being the best example.

In Outta Hand, you'll play as a cute blue blob of a creature with long arms that you'll use to leap and propel yourself through some interesting environments. The trailers also feature combat, where you can extend those arms out into long-distance punches à la Mr Fantastic – intriguing!

Outta Hand is "still in development" but set to arrive later in 2023 on Quest headsets. Keep an eye out for more info as the year rolls on.