Orcs Must Die! By The Blade Out Now On Quest 3

Orcs Must Die! By The Blade, the VR reimagining of the long-running tower-defense series, is available now on Quest 3 and 3S.

Developed by Teravision Games, makers of the tower-defense shooter Captain Toonhead vs. The Punks from Outer Space, Orcs Must Die! By The Blade is the first VR release in the Orcs Must Die series. By the Blade builds on the long-running franchise's core gameplay loop for VR. Beyond setting up traps and auto-battling as you try to survive waves of orcs, as in traditional tower-defense, the VR version of Orcs Must Die! will have you physically wielding weapons to defend your base in first person.

In addition to the game's standard solo mode, a two-player co-op mode is also included.

The game's main campaign features 12 missions across three chapters. These task the player with placing traps on a map before physically battling oncoming orcs with weapons like axes and swords. By The Blade uses free locomotion for movement and combat, and you'll need to balance blocking and countering along with offensive attacks. As you progress through the campaign, you'll upgrade your weapons and traps to become a more formidable anti-orc force.

In a recent interview, Teravision Games' Co-Founder and Creative Director Luis Daniel Zambrano spoke about bringing Orcs Must Die! to VR for the first time. "We dialed up the importance of combat vs. the traps, and we made the enemies focus more on the players than the Rifts. Bold ideas that aimed at making the player feel more present, and the game more immersive overall. [...] Once we did that, it started to feel more excitingly VR than ever."

Originally announced to release on January 22nd, Orcs Must Die! By the Blade was delayed due to an unexpected performance issue found in the Quest 2 build. That version is still under construction and will release at a later date.

