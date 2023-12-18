Ocean Rift got an mixed reality update on Quest that turns your room into an aquarium.

Ocean Rift is one of the oldest modern VR experiences, originally launched as a free demo for the Oculus Rift Development Kit 1 (DK1) all the way back in 2013. It was a launch title for Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Go, and Oculus Quest.

Now, over 10 years after the original demo, it today got an update to support mixed reality on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3.

The mixed reality mode lets you draw rectangles on your walls that become windows to an ocean world of your choosing: Shallows, Swamp, Jurassic, Depths, Belugas, and Shark.

You can choose what style you want the virtual windows to take: Frame, Oval, Cage, and Curved, and you can also enable a skylight which replaces your real ceiling with a glass view to the virtual ocean world.

On Quest 3 the app leverages the wall positions automatically detected by automatic room setup, while on Quest 2 and Quest Pro you'll need to manually mark out your walls if you haven't already.

On all platforms, the passthrough view is tinted blue to simulate the reflection of the ocean water into your room.

Ocean Rift doesn't yet support Quest 3's mixed reality occlusion feature, but that's no surprise since it only became publicly available a few days ago. Ocean Rift's developer tells UploadVR he plans to experiment with it to see if it's practical to implement.

If you don't already own it, Ocean Rift is just $10 on the Quest Store.