No Man's Sky Adds Fishing In New Aquarius Update

You can now go fishing in No Man's Sky following today's Aquarius update.

After the Worlds Part 1 update introduced new water technology, Hello Games revealed today's No Man's Sky update is inspired by fan art of a player fishing from the wing of their boat. Aquarius adds a wide variety of fish from "common minnows to wild alien catches," each of which have their own habitats and catching conditions.

"Bait your line to lure in the rarest of fish or trawl the deep for hidden messages in a bottle," states the studio. You can watch the new trailer below.

Alongside new earnable trophies, No Man's Sky now features fishing logs to complete and new fishing equipment rewards. Fishing Pots can be used to bait and find rarer catches, while new recipe combinations include these fish. A unique fishing expedition is also available that sends you on a quest for the biggest catch of the day.

The No Man's Sky Aquarius update is out today on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and flatscreen platforms, and it's currently discounted in the Steam Space Exploration Fest.