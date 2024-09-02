Steam Space Exploration Fest Discounts No Man's Sky, Journey To Foundation & More

No Man's Sky and Journey To Foundation join the PC VR discounts in today's Steam Space Exploration Fest.

Alongside the usual week-long sale on Valve's storefront, Steam Space Exploration Fest also highlights several upcoming games with free demos. Inter Solar 83 is included after recently receiving a new update that introduces oxygen management and a wearable spacesuit, while Dixotomia is a roleplaying VR shooter that involves fighting off vampires on a newly colonized planet.

You can find the full list here, and these are our recommendations.

Steam Space Exploration Fest ends on September 9 at 10am PT.