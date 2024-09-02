Steam Space Exploration Fest Discounts No Man's Sky, Journey To Foundation & More

No Man's Sky and Journey To Foundation join the PC VR discounts in today's Steam Space Exploration Fest.
Alongside the usual week-long sale on Valve's storefront, Steam Space Exploration Fest also highlights several upcoming games with free demos. Inter Solar 83 is included after recently receiving a new update that introduces oxygen management and a wearable spacesuit, while Dixotomia is a roleplaying VR shooter that involves fighting off vampires on a newly colonized planet.
You can find the full list here, and these are our recommendations.
- Dixotomia - free demo
- Elite Dangerous - $5.99 (70% off)
- Inter Solar 83 - free demo
- Journey to Foundation - $17.49 (30% off)
- Jurassic Snap - free demo
- No Man's Sky - $23.99 (60% off)
- Space Salvage - $14.99 (40% off) and a free demo
Steam Space Exploration Fest ends on September 9 at 10am PT.
Update Notice
A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Cosmonious High was included in this sale after the game appeared on the Space Exploration Fest page prior to this week's event starting. We apologize for any confusion.