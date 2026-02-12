nDreams' Wreckin' Raccoon Chaotic Sandbox Out Now On Quest

Unhinged chaos sim Wreckin' Raccoon, nDreams' answer to games like I Am Cat and Gorilla Tag, has left Early Access for full release on Quest.

Developed by nDreams' newest studio, Compass, Wreckin' Raccoon is a sandbox game in which you play as the titular trash panda, spreading chaos and destruction everywhere your paws touch. Taking place at a roadside diner, you'll dig through food, smash bottles, make a mess, and generally torment the diner's staff and customers in ways that only a horrible little critter can.

You can drink from a toilet, deep fry your own excrement, and squirt ketchup into the face of the grumpy exterminator. If you couldn't tell from that description, or the trailer embedded above, nDreams' latest release is clearly targeting a younger audience.

Wreckin' Raccoon is banking on replicating the success of games like I Am Cat and the ever-popular Gorilla Tag, which throw users into heavily physical experiences in which the primary goal is to move around and cause chaos.

Wreckin’ Raccoon is available on Quest via the Meta Horizon Store now.