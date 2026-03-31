Moss Developer Polyarc Games Announces Layoffs (Updated)

Moss and Glassbreakers developer Polyarc Games is making a 'significant' staff reduction.

Alex Holodak, Polyarc Games' former DevOps Director, confirmed on LinkedIn that two-thirds of its staff were let go. The 'large project' mentioned in this article lost its funding in December 2025 while in mid-development and a third party publishing 'hail mary' to secure alternative funding did not go through.

Original Article

The Seattle, Washington-based studio says it had to reduce the size of the company after the cancellation of a major project and lack of funding.

In a statement on its LinkedIn company page, Polyarc Games, the makers of the Moss games and most recently Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss, announced it has to reduce its staff. The specific passage in the statement reads as follows:

After an unsuccessful team-wide effort to secure funding following the cancellation of a major project, we had to make the decision to significantly reduce the size of the company. This means we’re saying goodbye to many talented people who have been a meaningful part of what we’ve built.

The statement goes on to say that Polyarc will facilitate introductions between those affected by the layoffs and any companies who are hiring and share a spreadsheet of talent available.

Polyarc joins a growing list of VR developers in 2026 laying off employees, following Meta (Deadpool VR) shutting down several of its first party studios, nDreams (Reach) closing two of its studios, Mighty Coconut (Walkabout Mini Golf) letting go of a fourth of its team, Cloudhead Games (Pistol Whip) cutting its team by seventy percent, and most recently the pending closure of Rec Room.