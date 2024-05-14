Meta is working on a platform to allow schools and universities to manage Quest headsets for use in the classroom.

The offering will be similar to the Quest for Business platform Meta launched late last year, which allows mass management, updating, and app management of Quest headsets for a per-device subscription fee.

Meta isn't announcing the full details of the education offering yet or the name, but says it will "allow teachers, trainers and administrators to access a range of education-specific apps and features, and make it possible for them to manage multiple Quest devices at once, without the need for each device in a classroom or training environment to be updated and prepared individually".

The company claims these features "will save teachers time and allow students to pick up the headsets and get started right away".