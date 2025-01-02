Meta Now Gives US Students A 10% Discount On Quest Headsets

Meta is now offering a 10% education discount on Quest headsets and Ray-Ban smart glasses for university students and educators in the US.

The discount is available to anyone in the US with a .edu email address, and is similar to the 10% discount Apple offers students on most of its products, though notably not Vision Pro.

Meta's education discount means students in the US should now be able to jump into VR from $270 with the base 128GB model Quest 3S, or grab the higher-end Quest 3 with its adjustable pancake lenses for $450.

It comes two months after the company launched a beta of its Meta For Education program to over a dozen universities and colleges in the US & UK, letting these institutions much more easily acquire, deploy, and manage multiple Quest headsets.