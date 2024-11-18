 Skip to content
VR Gaming

Ico Inspired Puzzle Adventure Mare Reaches PS VR2 Today

 &  Henry Stockdale
Ico-inspired VR puzzle adventure Mare surprise launched today on PS VR2.

Previously released on Quest and Steam, we've known since July that Mare would reach PS VR2. This third-person VR puzzle adventure sees you control a mechanical bird as you guide a young girl across these environments. This port comes with two control options - 'Enhanced' uses the PS VR2 Sense controllers, while 'Classic' provides an optional eye tracking-only control scheme.

On PlayStation VR2, developer Lonekite Games confirmed the game is running at 90fps, uses foveated rendering, and supports headset haptic feedback. "As [an] example, flying into a stormcloud, you’ll feel the rain dropping onto your face," states the studio on PlayStation Blog.

Mare's release joins a group of five PlayStation VR2 reveals today from Sony. Other announcements include a new story trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion and Hitman World of Assassination being delayed until March 2025. Masters of Light is receiving a PS VR2 port on December 18, and Trombone Champ: Unflattened will reach Sony's headset next week.

Mare is available now on PS VR2, Quest, and Steam.

Mare Oculus Quest Review: A Breathless Beauty Of A VR Game
Mare’s arresting palette and mystic atmosphere help it soar, even if it uses the shoulders of ICO as a launchpad. More in our full Mare review! Now where did this come from? True, Mare was announced years back and has a few promising trailers to its name, but a
UploadVRJamie Feltham

