Immersed showed Visor working for the first time in three short clips, but the features they don't show are notable.

Who Is Immersed? What Is Visor? Since 2020 Immersed has offered a free app now available on Meta Quest, Apple Vision Pro, Vive Focus, and Pico that shows your PC monitor in VR and lets you spawn entirely virtual extra monitors, for up to 5 monitors in total if you pay. The Immersed app supports Windows, Mac, and Linux. Visor is a new headset fully designed around this use case, a lightweight streamlined device rather than a generalized headset for gaming. Like Apple Vision Pro, it has a tethered battery and is primarily intended to be used seated. The battery also contains the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth antenna. Immersed says Visor features the XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, 4K micro-OLED displays, color passthrough, as well as eye tracking and hand tracking for a Vision Pro style gaze-and-pinch input system.

The clips come four days after Immersed showed only a skeleton display demo with no tracking to attendees of its first in-person event, including myself, raising concerns about the startup's ability to ship Visor preorders any time soon.

Renji Bijoy's first clip, captioned "Welp, that was quick…", shows a through-the-lens view of a Visor mirroring the display of a connected laptop to a virtual screen floating in a background scene that appears to be a 360° image.

Given the laptop was showing a static Wikipedia page, Bijoy faced accusations that the Visor was simply displaying a screenshot, not running real software.

In response, he posted a second clip showing Visor mirroring the laptop to the same virtual screen as it plays a fullscreen video.

But it wasn't clear whether these clips showed simple 3DoF rotational tracking or full 6DoF positional tracking. In response to being asked about this, Bijoy replied claiming it's 6DoF, then posted a third clip showing positional movement.

The tracking shown exhibits significant hitching, and Bijoy admits that it's "still kinda wonky til we completely fix the 6dof firmware bug".

"Kinda" seems like an understatement here.

It's notable what features aren't shown in these clips. Bijoy doesn't show passthrough, hand tracking, eye tracking, or any form of interactivity whatsoever. Nor does he show the promised standalone features such as the web browser.

Bijoy claims he plans to demonstrate hand tracking working "in the coming week or so", and he says he still plans to fly to Europe to demo a fully working Visor to me when he can. We still strongly recommend against preordering until that happens.