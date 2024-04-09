Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Has No Plans For VR Support

Ninja Theory confirmed there are currently no plans for Hellblade 2 to support VR.

We've known for years that Ninja Theory is developing a sequel to its third-person action-adventure game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, which received a PC VR Edition back in 2018. When asked if Hellblade 2 would also support VR in a PCGamesN interview before next month's Xbox and PC launch, studio head Dom Matthews unambiguously told the outlet "no."

It's not surprising news from Ninja Theory, who were acquired by Xbox Game Studios shortly before the VR Edition's launch. Beyond partnering with Meta for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Quest, Xbox's leadership shows little interest in direct VR development. You may recall last June when the then-head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, stated his belief that the VR audience is "not quite there yet."

However, this doesn't mean you can't play Hellblade 2 in VR at all. Because the sequel was built in Unreal Engine 5, that means the PC version will be compatible with Praydog's Universal Unreal Engine VR Mod (UEVR) for unofficial PC VR support.

We enjoyed Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition in our 2018 review. Calling it "a remarkable achievement in visual and sound design," we believed the VR edition further enhanced the atmospheric setting and considered it "a great example of how to port a non-VR third-person action game to the immersive realm of HMDs."