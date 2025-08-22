Google hasn't yet decided whether to release its own glasses, or just provide technology for others, the company told Bloomberg.

At I/O back in May, Google announced that it's working with eyewear companies Gentle Monster and Warby Parker on Gemini smart glasses, and that it will work with Kering Eyewear in the future. Google also gave an impressive on-stage demo of Samsung-made prototype smart glasses with a small monocular heads-up display (HUD), an optional inclusion for the eventual products.

Partnering with existing eyewear companies is Google's current strategy to take on Ray-Ban Meta. In June, it even reportedly took a 4% stake in Gentle Monster. But will Google ever release its own glasses again - a spiritual successor to Google Glass?

In an interview with Bloomberg, Google's Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, Rick Osterloh, said that this decision is still "TBD":

Osterloh says it’s still “TBD” whether Google itself will release glasses again, but he’s intent on the category being part of the company’s future. “We’ve been in the market in the past, but we think now is the time where it’s actually going to break through and be really interesting and useful,” he said.

For the foreseeable future then, it sounds like Google will be providing the software for other hardware companies, not releasing its own glasses. But will the first wave of Gemini smart glasses actually include a HUD? How long will Meta Celeste be alone amongst the tech giants on the market?

We'll be closely tracking the fast moving smart glasses market to see how these questions play out in the coming months and years.